Hrithik Roshan fans choose his on-screen persona in Zebronic's new ad

Zebronics has unveiled its latest ad campaign with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The ad-film contrasts reel and real-life interactions, showcasing how Zebronics’ LED TVs and Soundbars enhance entertainment experiences.

The campaign features Hrithik Roshan in a story where fans are more drawn to his on-screen persona than his real-life presence.

“Hrithik Roshan epitomises the spirit that Zebronics stands for - premium, aspirational and transformative. Through this campaign, we’re yet again breaking barriers by showcasing how technologies like Dolby Atmos and DTS-X along with state-of-the art visuals on our range of smart LED TVs, which were a symbol of opulence & exorbitance, are now accessible to everyone. Zebronics’ brand credibility resonates with our mission to furnish ‘Premium for Masses’ wherein with this campaign, it is to make surreal home entertainment a reality for every home; transforming homes into cozy yet fantastic cinematic hubs. With Hrithik leading the narrative, we’re driving the message that exceptional quality is no longer reserved for a few – it is for everyone. Pushing the envelope further, we have more to offer in the coming year in this genre of Home Entertainment that will inspire our beloved consumers to embrace the joy of Cinematic Home Experience and thus staying ‘Always Ahead’ with us.” – says Rajesh Doshi, director and co-founder of Zebronics.

“I’m so excited for this new ad campaign with such a smart and witty narrative that showcases the phenomenal visual and sound experience of Zebronics TV & Soundbars accessible to every Indian home. As a brand, Zebronics is always ahead of the curve pioneering new solutions and innovations, keeping consumer needs at the heart of everything, and delivering the best-in-class experience. I am proud to be a part of the Zebronics family.” – said Hrithik Roshan, brand ambassador, Zebronics.