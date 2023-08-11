Hrithik Roshan joins beatXP as Brand Ambassador

Hrithik will be the face of BeatXP’s massager category.
BeatXP, India's fastest-growing D2C fit-tech company, has onboarded the Indian Superstar Hrithik Roshan for endorsing its latest line-up of massagers. The partnership comes at a pivotal juncture as the demand for fitness and health gadgets soars. Hrithik Roshan's alignment with BeatXP is poised to fortify the brand's standing in the body massager domain. Ranked among the top three brands for body massagers in the country, BeatXP's resonance with Hrithik Roshan's health-conscious lifestyle mirrors its commitment to advanced wellness solutions. His partnership underscores a significant leap in advocating the essence of self-care and revitalization. Hrithik will take centre stage in promoting an innovative array of massagers through the upcoming #BeatTheLimits campaign.
The campaign "#BeatTheLimits" encapsulates the essence of transcending mediocrity, encapsulating BeatXP's resolute mission to revolutionize the realms of fitness, relaxation, and vitality. By igniting this maiden campaign, BeatXP is ushering in an era of wellness technology that empowers individuals to rise above their constraints. At its core, the campaign is an invitation to break boundaries and surpass personal limits. Through this empowering movement, BeatXP's innovative massager category serves as a catalyst for rejuvenation, offering individuals the means to rejuvenate, re-energize, and revitalize themselves. With #BeatTheLimits, BeatXP beckons individuals to journey beyond their comfort zones and discover new heights of well-being, all made achievable through the transformative potential of their state-of-the-art massagers.
Speaking on this collaboration, Ashish Dhuvan, business director at BeatXP, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Hrithik Roshan into the BeatXP family. His dedication to fitness and wellness aligns perfectly with our brand's values. With the launch of the '#BeatTheLimits' campaign, we aim to inspire individuals to transcend their limits and embrace holistic well-being."
Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Hrithik Roshan said, "BeatXP's unwavering dedication to provide health-care solutions truly impresses me. Their range of massagers is a remarkable step towards prioritizing self-care in our dynamic lifestyles. This partnership resonates strongly with our shared commitment to holistic well-being and rejuvenation.
Aziz Alam, business director at BeatXP, shared their perspective on the collaboration, stating, “Leveraging our partnership with the esteemed youth icon Hrithik, we anticipate a substantial outreach to our nationwide target audience. Despite being a leading massager brand in the country, the awareness surrounding massagers and their utility remains relatively modest. This collaboration not only elevates our brand's presence but also serves as a pivotal tool for product and utility awareness expansion."