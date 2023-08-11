Hrithik Roshan joins beatXP as Brand Ambassador

The campaign "#BeatTheLimits" encapsulates the essence of transcending mediocrity, encapsulating BeatXP's resolute mission to revolutionize the realms of fitness, relaxation, and vitality. By igniting this maiden campaign, BeatXP is ushering in an era of wellness technology that empowers individuals to rise above their constraints. At its core, the campaign is an invitation to break boundaries and surpass personal limits. Through this empowering movement, BeatXP's innovative massager category serves as a catalyst for rejuvenation, offering individuals the means to rejuvenate, re-energize, and revitalize themselves. With #BeatTheLimits, BeatXP beckons individuals to journey beyond their comfort zones and discover new heights of well-being, all made achievable through the transformative potential of their state-of-the-art massagers.