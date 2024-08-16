Hrithik Roshan leads Clear Premium Water's new campaign ‘Hum Sab Ki Clear Choice’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Clear Premium Water, a bottled water brand, unveils the third installment of its TVC campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan, ‘Hum Sab Ki Clear Choice.’ This new film continues to build on the momentum of the first two films, reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality and value across various industries and lifestyles.
The TVC showcases a diverse cast, including a businesswoman, a businessman, college students, and an air hostess, each symbolising various aspects of life. The scenes vividly demonstrate that Clear is the preferred choice, whether in corporate boardrooms, academic settings, or at 30,000 feet. This narrative solidifies Clear's presence as a trusted companion across industries, underscoring its universal appeal and strong market positioning.
Clear Premium Water continues to deliver on its promise of providing high-quality, premium bottled water. With Hrithik Roshan as the face of the brand, Clear's identity and trust has only increased. The TVC captures the essence of the brand’s ethos, showing that no matter who you are or where you are, Clear is the water of choice.
“We are thrilled to extend the ‘Hum Sab Ki Clear Choice’ narrative with this latest TVC. It reflects our commitment to serving diverse customer needs across various industries and reinforces the idea that Clear is synonymous with quality and reliability. With Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador, our message is resonating across the nation,” said Nayan Shah, founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water.