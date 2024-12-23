Hrithik Roshan leads Marico’s Beardo campaign showcasing evolution

Marico's Beardo, a men’s grooming brand, has launched a new campaign featuring actor Hrithik Roshan. The campaign, “Evolution Ends with the Bearded Boss”, questions Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, suggesting that the modern man depicted in its final stage does not represent humanity's peak.

In the ad, Hrithik Roshan walks through an art gallery displaying images of evolution, starting with apes and ending with a corporate worker slumped over a briefcase. He stops at the final frame and says, “Peak of evolution? Wrong.” The visuals contrast a corporate worker with a groomed man.

Speaking about the campaign, Hrithik Roshan said, “I’ve always believed that the most powerful thing a person can do is live authentically. This campaign isn’t just about grooming—it’s about challenging societal expectations and embracing your individuality.”

Siddharth Vaya, chief business officer at Beardo adds, “This campaign is about redefining evolution. The modern Beardo is more than just a man—he’s a leader, a trailblazer, and someone who chooses to be extraordinary. A beard isn’t just a style; it’s a statement of individuality and power. Why settle for being a cog in the machine when you can be the boss?”