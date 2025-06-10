Hrithik Roshan rides again in Hero’s nostalgic comeback ad for Karizma

Hero MotoCorp’s latest ad for the Karizma XMR Combat edition isn’t just a high-octane action film — it’s a full-throttle throwback to the early 2000s, with Hrithik Roshan leading the charge once again.

Set against the backdrop of a bustling city with towering buildings and flashing sirens, the cinematic spot opens with a dramatic car chase. As the police struggle to keep up, Roshan enters the scene on the new Karizma XMR, gliding through traffic with effortless ease.

He pulls off a sharp drift, stops the runaway car just in time, and when asked to hop into the police vehicle, he flashes a grin and replies, “Nah, this is too much fun.”

What elevates this film beyond standard advertising is its emotional core. Roshan not only headlines the visual narrative but also lends his voice to it — delivering a monologue that speaks of speed, legacy, and the unmatched joy of riding.

It’s a stirring nod to the Karizma’s past — and a celebration of its comeback.

Because this isn’t Hrithik Roshan’s first Karizma ride.

Back in 2003, when Hero (then Hero Honda) launched the original Karizma, it marked a turning point in India’s motorcycle scene — one of the first homegrown bikes positioned as a premium sport-tourer. And Roshan, fresh off his superstar debut, was the face of the brand.

In one of the earliest ads, Roshan casually flips his cap while seated in a Western saloon-style setting — a simple gesture that became iconic. That effortless ‘cap lift’ remains etched in the memories of bike enthusiasts and 2000s ad lovers alike. For an entire generation, this wasn’t just a bike ad. It was aspiration on two wheels.

Over time, the Karizma saw various updates — including the Karizma R and ZMR — before quietly disappearing from showrooms around 2019. But the cult status remained.

In 2023, Hero brought the legend back with the Karizma XMR 210, and naturally, Roshan returned as its ambassador. The brand’s message was clear: the hero is back, and so is the Karizma.

Speaking about Roshan as the brand endorser in the 2023 camapign, Kartik Smetacek, the chief creative officer of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi who conceptualised it, said, “Hrithik and Karizma are synonymous with each other and have been for decades. While we set about reigniting this historic connection, the challenge was to ensure that the legacy doesn’t overshadow the new bike."

Smetacek added that Roshan is and will remain powerfully associated with the brand. "This is one of those rare instances when the vibe of the brand and the brand endorser match perfectly.”

Now, with the Combat edition, Hero leans into both upgrades and emotional storytelling — from golden USD forks and a TFT console to the unmistakable silhouette that older fans still remember.

With Roshan once again at the centre, Hero has managed to do something rare — merge nostalgia with modern engineering. For millennials who once dreamed of the Karizma and Gen Z riders discovering it anew, the ride is just getting started.