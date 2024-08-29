Hrithik Roshan unveils DB Siggnature's gold and silver cardamom seeds in new spot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has unveiled DB Siggnature's latest premium offering: gold and silver cardamom seeds by Dilbagh Group. The product, hailed as the finely crafted version produced by the brand, was introduced to the public through a 75-second commercial.
In the commercial, Hrithik Roshan, known for his striking looks and suave demeanor, demonstrates once again why he is perfect for DB Siggnature. He exudes charisma and sophistication, making a compelling case that these embellished cardamom seeds are not just a spice, but an experience. The video itself is a remarkable showcase of luxury and grandeur. It features Hrithik piloting a fighter jet with aplomb, while a female co-star embodies elegance as she travels in a private jet. The visuals are further elevated by the inclusion of luxury cars and majestic horses, painting a picture of an aspirational lifestyle.
This latest offering by the DB Siggnature features cardamom seeds coated in gold and silver, providing both a visual and sensory delight. The unique aroma, an integral part of DB Siggnature's premium products, promises to resonate with both male and female customers alike. Positioning itself as an upgrade from the already esteemed DB Siggnature Silver Elaichi, this new product sets a new standard for luxury spices.
Hrithik Roshan's association with the brand seems to be a masterstroke, as his presence amplifies the allure of this premium product, drawing attention from a diverse audience.
With Hrithik Roshan at the helm, the product promises to exceed expectations, solidifying its place in the high-end spice market.