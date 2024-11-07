Hrithik Roshan's HRX joins The Good Bug to launch new probiotic

The Good Bug, a gut health brand has collaborated with HRX, a homegrown fitness brand co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, to introduce a revolutionary probiotic formula, designed to promote weight management with its clinically researched, gut-targeted probiotic strains.

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition, in collaboration with HRX, is a patent-pending, probiotic formula designed to support sustainable weight management and improve gut health.

Keshav Biyani, co-founder of the Good Bug, said, “Our flagship probiotic, Metabolically Lean, has received incredible customer love, inspiring us to continually innovate. With extensive global R&D, we've worked relentlessly to develop a ground breaking supercharged formula to make an even greater impact. We're excited to partner with HRX in this launch, who share our passion for health and wellness.”

Hrithik Roshan on this launch said, “We at HRX are optimistic about our collaboration with The Good Bug, especially after I personally have experienced the benefits of the products on myself & my family over the last year. Through this launch, we aim to bring a holistic approach to fitness, and make advanced scientific solutions accessible.”

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition, priced at Rs. 499, offers an accessible weight management solution.

“At The Good Bug, we believe in gut health as the foundation of overall wellness, and we will continuously endeavour to support individuals to take charge of their health with science-backed, affordable solutions. Our campaign with HRX underscores that every small step is a powerful move toward a healthier, happier self,” adds Prabhu Karthikeyan, co-founder, The Good Bug.

“At HRX, we’re committed to providing a holistic lifestyle approach for people to prioritize their overall health. Our partnership with The Good Bug is a natural extension of this mission, aligning perfectly with our goal to offer impactful, science-backed solutions for healthier living. This launch marks a significant step forward in our brand’s journey that aims to transform lives across India."- Afsar Zaidi, co-founder of HRX.