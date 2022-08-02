HRX by Hrithik Roshan and Noise announce Vaani Kapoor as Brand Ambassador for the launch of X-Fit2

As a part of the partnership, Noise and HRX have teamed up to create exclusive content across social and digital platforms for their followers, fans, and super users.
Noise, the Indian connected lifestyle brand, in collaboration with HRX- jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment joined hands in November 2021. This collaboration saw an overwhelming response for their first smartwatch from the series, X-Fit 1. As a step towards strengthening this beautiful partnership, the brand will be revealing its new limited-edition range, X-Fit 2, through a campaign developed with Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, the new brand ambassador of this unique collaboration collection. As a part of the partnership, Noise and HRX have teamed up to create exclusive content across social and digital platforms for their followers, fans, and super users.
Noise and HRX’s new campaign will showcase that fitness is not just a fad but a lifestyle that is accessible to everyone, and all one needs is a little motivation and dedication. has left us stunned with her major transformation in recent times. Her commitment to fitness and showcasing the best version of herself are values that make her a natural fit for this partnership.
The content narrative reflects these values and showcases how she surpasses her physical limitations and exhibits her dedication to a better lifestyle. The video aims to motivate the younger generation to take that leap to achieve a healthier and more fulfilling tomorrow. The content highlights the adoption of fitness routines with the use of new age technology like Noise’s upcoming X-Fit2 smartwatch, which suits our style, more so for the millennials and Gen Z who straddle multiple roles and live by a dynamic schedule.
Commenting on the partnership, Vaani Kapoor said, “HRX and Noise resonate with me as they push the boundaries of innovation while offering a quality experience. Both the brand and I have one thing in common – the pursuit to becoming the best version of ourselves, and hence I am very excited to endorse a line of products that resonates with me,”
The new range of the fitness tracker is designed to track your daily fitness goals making it more fun yet stylish. The new Noise X-Fit 2 is scheduled to launch on 4th August in India and will be available on Flipkart, Myntra, and Gonoise.com.
With a blend of impeccable looks and intelligent technology, it is the go-to accessory for those who never compromise on their fitness. The new range extends this strong partnership between Noise’s unparalleled product innovation and tech expertise with the HRX’s brand expertise in fitness wear and gear, creating a unique expression of wearable fashion tech.
Expressing his views on the campaign and the new range, Amit Khatri, co-founder at Noise said, “Our X-Fit series stands true to our brand philosophy and resonates with the pulse of Indians to adopt progressiveness and a new-age lifestyle. We cherish our partnership with HRX and Vaani to soon announce our next-gen smartwatch, X-Fit 2, for the future-ready community.”
Commenting on the partnership and campaign, Afsar Zaidi, co-founder, and CEO at HRX said, “Noise and HRX have seen a great response through this collaborative partnership last year when we launched X-Fit 1. We are very excited to partner with Vaani Kapoor for our limited-edition range X-Fit II. Vaani is known for her enviable transformation and is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. As we designed this campaign, Vaani stood out as a natural choice due to our shared values towards health and wellness.”
HRX has recently forayed into the sports and fitness category for home workouts. Recently launched an array of products designed keeping in mind the needs of “active fitness enthusiasts”. The product range comes with superior quality and high performance and aims to address the requirement of functional home workouts for consumers who are increasingly adopting a fit lifestyle regime.