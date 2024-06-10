HSBC India's new ads feature Virat Kohli alongside numerous influencers like Kamiya Jani and others

Commenting on the new ad campaign, Sandeep Batra, head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “Revealing a side of iconic cricketer Virat Kohli's personality that has never been seen before, we are thrilled to rollout star-studded advertising campaign featuring Kohli supported by stellar lineup of popular influencers, amplifying our growing ambition in the country. With an expansive array of offerings where our proposition extends beyond conventional banking, we are strategically poised to bolster various aspects of the journey for our customers, positioning ourselves as a partner they can rely on, no matter their banking needs or life stage. We reinforce our commitment towards growth and being the preferred international financial partner.”