HSBC India's new ads feature Virat Kohli alongside numerous influencers like Kamiya Jani and others

They aim to showcase the benefits of products like home loans, credit cards, NRI services, HSBC Premier, and employee banking solutions.
HSBC India unveiled its latest advertising campaign featuring their brand influencer, Virat Kohli. The ad campaign features five distinct 30-second commercial films, each featuring Virat Kohli alongside a lineup of celebrities and influencers, highlighting the HSBC’s international excellence and product proposition.
The campaign showcases the bank’s product range and their features which are designed keeping the customer needs in mind. Whether it is the convenience of opening an NRI account or fulfilling your dream to own a house, this campaign marks a significant milestone for HSBC India where it blends the star power of Kohli with the influential reach of social media personalities to engage with audience.
Commenting on the new ad campaign, Sandeep Batra, head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “Revealing a side of iconic cricketer Virat Kohli's personality that has never been seen before, we are thrilled to rollout star-studded advertising campaign featuring Kohli supported by stellar lineup of popular influencers, amplifying our growing ambition in the country. With an expansive array of offerings where our proposition extends beyond conventional banking, we are strategically poised to bolster various aspects of the journey for our customers, positioning ourselves as a partner they can rely on, no matter their banking needs or life stage. We reinforce our commitment towards growth and being the preferred international financial partner.”
Sharing his perspective on the new commercials, Jaswinder Sodhi, head of Customer Proposition, Digital and Marketing - Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “Through this campaign, we are reiterating our purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’. Presenting product information in our own unique and witty way, we want our audience to connect with us emotionally and make banking more relatable and compelling.”
The commercial films showcase the benefits of HSBC’s banking products and services including home loan, credit cards, NRI services, HSBC Premier and employee banking solution.
Home loan: The home loan film featuring Virat Kohli with actor Aamir Ali leads the audience to a conversation over a game of Jenga, symbolising Ali’s purchase of a penthouse on EMI. Virat in the ad allays Aamir’s fear of EMI by suggesting HSBC smart home loan which helps save interest and reduce tenure.
Credit card: In the credit card commercial of this campaign, starring Virat Kohli and social media influencer Kamiya Jani, the opening line features Jani saying she is Virat Kohli of reward coins. Kohli humours her collection of reward coins and introduces her to HSBC Credit Card which gives cashback every time you swipe the card.
NRI service: In this 30-second spot, Virat Kohli is seen speaking to his non-resident Indian friend on the phone who is planning to visit India. The friend shares his struggle with opening an NR account and fund transfer. Kohli introduces him to HSBC NRI services which allows you to open your India account in four hours from abroad, simplifying banking for NRIs. The NRI account offers a ‘mobile-first’ global remittance platform that lets you send money in over 20+ currencies across 200+ countries.
HSBC Premier: The film on HSBC Premier captures a video shoot wrap up scene where Kohli mentions his life and work requires him to shuttle between Delhi, Bengaluru and London and he goes on to emphasise on how HSBC Premier services globally concluding that wherever life takes you, HSBC is there for you. HSBC Premier allows global views and global transfers – one login for all your global accounts.
Salary account: In this 30-second commercial, a young professional, excitedly shows Kohli his offer letter for the position of senior manager. Kohli introduces him to HSBC Salary account which offers 5% unlimited cashback on debit card linked to the salary account and up to Rs. 50 lakhs of salary overdraft, simple and efficient banking services.
The films will be broadcasted on television, multiple over-the-top and social media platforms.