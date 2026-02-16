HSBC Mutual Fund rolls out ‘Teen Tigda Kaam Tagda’ for Multi Cap fund

HSBC Mutual Fund has launched a new campaign titled ‘Teen Tigda Kaam Tagda’ to promote its Multi Cap fund. The film draws on the popular phrase 'Teen tigda kaam bigda' and reframes it in the context of investing.

The campaign centres on the idea of three as a structural advantage in Multi Cap funds, which invest across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. The film presents diversification across these segments as a way to balance risk and growth over the long term.

The storyline follows a character named Ramesh, who avoids situations involving three people due to his belief in the phrase. The narrative shifts when the conversation turns to investing, positioning a three-part portfolio approach as potentially beneficial.

The film closes with the line 'Teen Tigda Kaam Tagda', linking the phrase to Multi Cap investing.

Talking about the campaign, Ankur Thakore, chief business officer, HSBC Mutual Fund, said: “Teen Tigda Kaam Tagda” reinforces our commitment to helping customers make well informed, confident decisions for long-term financial growth through investment in Multi Cap funds. It is our attempt to bring a familiar perspective into the investment context showcasing that the power of three can actually work in the customer’s favour.”

The campaign will run across digital, print and outdoor platforms.