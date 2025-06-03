HSBC Mutual Fund urges Indians to #RetireToMore life, passion, and freedom

Retirement is often perceived as the end of one’s professional journey. But the new investor education initiative from HSBC Mutual Fund #RetireToMore, challenges that notion — urging Indians to see retirement as a new beginning, filled with more Life, Passion, and Freedom.

According to the HSBC Quality of Life report on retirement planning, 4 in 10 affluent individuals across all generations feel unprepared for their retirement planning, despite nearly 8 in 10 knowing what they need to retire. Nearly 58% plan to work post-retirement, not always by choice, but often out of necessity. While the average retirement savings needed in India is nearly USD 0.39 mn.

The above data brings out one clear message that “Retirement isn’t a choice, Planning for it is!” To drive this message home, HSBC Mutual Fund has launched #RetireToMore — a 360°, emotionally resonant campaign that positions Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) as a simple, disciplined, and powerful route to building long-term wealth and securing a comfortable retirement.

Targeted at working individuals between 30 to 45 years of age, the #RetireToMore campaign is a series of 3 short digital films, each film focusing on 3 different aspects – Life, Passion, and Freedom respectively. Each narrative reflects the heart of the campaign: Retirement can be a time of rediscovery, provided one begins planning early.

Talking about the campaign, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Mutual Fund, said, “Industry data and studies reveal that most people have either not started planning for their retirement or are unsure and underprepared for their post-retirement stage. Through our #RetireToMore campaign, we want to make people realise that retirement is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter in life. And to fully enjoy this phase, one needs smart financial planning through disciplined investment in SIPs. We are confident in driving this message with our relatable films.”

As part of the campaign, HSBC Mutual Fund has launched a dedicated landing page featuring a series of retirement resources. Visitors can estimate how much they need to retire comfortably. To maximise reach and engagement, the company has adopted a multi-channel approach. The #RetireToMore campaign will be rolled out across social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, with special attention to regional languages. Other channels to boost visibility include metro and bus branding, outdoor hoardings, and OTT platforms.

The initiative is an investor education and awareness initiative and is a part of HSBC Mutual Fund’s continued broader commitment to investor education and awareness, as done previously with SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat and apne #SIPKoDoPromotion, empowering Indians to take control of their financial future for a fulfilling life via SIPs.