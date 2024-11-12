HSBC Mutual Fund's new digital film promotes financial planning for kids

On the occasion of Children’s Day, HSBC Mutual fund has unveiled ‘Naye Nazariye Ki Udaan’, a digital film that aims to raise awareness about the significance of early financial planning and the role of mutual funds in securing a brighter future for children.

Advertisment

Conceptualised and Produced by TheSmallBigIdea, the film is an initiative to educate young parents about systematic investment plans (SIPs) in Mutual Funds. It highlights the importance of starting early and staying invested to achieve long-term financial goals. The film emphasises how mutual funds can be an effective tool to build a strong financial foundation for children.

The ad film features a father-child duo as they challenge Sherlock Holmes to find misplaced keys, using this scenario to illustrate children’s creativity and problem-solving. The storyline connects imagination with the importance of securing the future, symbolising the role of mutual funds. The voiceover emphasises this link, appealing to families and underscoring the value of fostering imagination.

Speaking on the campaign, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO HSBC Mutual Fund said, “With thoughtful planning, parents can create a strong financial foundation to help secure their child’s aspirations and future. Through the quirky narrative in our Naye Nazariye Ki Udaan film, we wish to reinforce the importance of early investments through an SIP and urge young parents to take this critical step forward to make their child’s dreams into reality.”

Speaking on the ad film, Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “Children, with their unfiltered imagination, see the world through a lens of endless possibilities. Our goal was to capture this unique perspective and weave it into a narrative that resonates with parents and highlights the transformative power of early investment. By emphasising the long-term benefits of SIPs, the film will inspire people to take charge of their financial future and secure a brighter tomorrow for their loved ones.”

The film will run across all digital and social media platforms. HSBC Mutual fund will engage with investors via display ads, social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube., etc.