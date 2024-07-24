HSBC teams up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to foster a strong sense of belonging among Indian expats

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The 'Meal with a Movie Star' campaign connects Indian expats to their roots with an unforgettable taste of home.
HSBC has unveiled a new campaign featuring global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas to reinforce a sense of belonging among Indian expats. The campaign Meal with a movie star aims to bridge the geographical gap that separates Indian expats from their roots through an unforgettable taste of home.
This social experiment campaign, set in a Michelin-star restaurant, surprises three Indian expat couples with a special appearance from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This campaign is designed to connect with the target audience of NRI's moving abroad for work, or who have already arrived in their new home abroad by showing them that the brand understands the emotional challenges they encounter through their journey and thus, reminding them of the power of authentic food from home to help them stay connected to their roots.
The film opens with a conversation between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and two-Michelin-Star executive chef, Sid Ahuja, who reveals how food can evoke memories and strong emotions. Together, Priyanka and Chef Sid explore how familiar flavours can be a much-needed home comfort in unfamiliar places and lands. Wanting to share this experience with three couples who have recently relocated overseas, Priyanka and Chef Sid craft a delicious menu featuring Punjabi, Bengali, and North-Eastern cuisines. This culinary masterpiece showcases India's rich gastronomic heritage.
Commenting on HSBC’s new campaign, Sandeep Batra, head of wealth and personal banking, HSBC India, said, “Our campaign celebrates the unique journey of Indians moving to another country. Just as familiar flavours can create a sense of home anywhere in the world, HSBC's unrivalled international proposition – including digital onboarding, overseas education, access to global wealth solutions and our “Beyond Banking” partners and network – are designed to ease the transition for those embarking on global opportunities. We understand that moving abroad is more than just a change of address—it's a life-changing transition. This is why we're committed to being more than just a bank; we're a trusted partner in our customers' global journeys.”
HSBC’s international campaign has used the familiarity of food to seed a sense of belonging. Reflecting on it, Stephanie Ng, global head of marketing, wealth and personal banking, HSBC, said, “At HSBC, we're not just helping our customers navigate new financial and geographical landscapes—we're helping them feel at home wherever they go. Our international proposition extends beyond conventional banking; HSBC is key in supporting and enabling expats, international students and investors to move, study and invest abroad. Our long-term planning tools, cross-border banking solutions, and global assistance take care of our customers’ finances, turning uncertainty into opportunity, so they can make the most of their international journey.”
HSBC understands the sacrifices made when moving to another country. This campaign goes on to reinforce HSBC’s commitment as a trusted international banking partner, reassuring the Indian expat community with HSBC, they're never far from home.