HSBC teams up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to foster a strong sense of belonging among Indian expats

Commenting on HSBC’s new campaign, Sandeep Batra, head of wealth and personal banking, HSBC India, said, “Our campaign celebrates the unique journey of Indians moving to another country. Just as familiar flavours can create a sense of home anywhere in the world, HSBC's unrivalled international proposition – including digital onboarding, overseas education, access to global wealth solutions and our “Beyond Banking” partners and network – are designed to ease the transition for those embarking on global opportunities. We understand that moving abroad is more than just a change of address—it's a life-changing transition. This is why we're committed to being more than just a bank; we're a trusted partner in our customers' global journeys.”