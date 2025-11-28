Huggies India unveils ‘Geelu Monster’ in new diaper wetness campaign

Huggies India has introduced a new campaign featuring the ‘Geelu Monster’, a character designed to draw attention to the often-overlooked issue of prolonged wetness on a baby’s skin. The film uses the device to underline the brand’s positioning around faster absorption and to simplify the benefit through the line 'Absorbs in 9 seconds'.

The idea stems from consumer immersion sessions where mothers noted they were not always aware of how long wetness stayed on their baby’s skin before the diaper absorbed fully. The campaign uses the character as a metaphor to visualise this discomfort and to contrast it with the brand’s absorption claim.

Shweta Vig, marketing director, Kimberly-Clark India, said: “The Geelu Monster is more than just a fun creative idea – it’s a powerful way to connect emotionally with parents and highlight a very real issue babies face. By turning an invisible discomfort into a visible story, we’re helping moms see how quickly and effectively Huggies keeps their little ones dry. The campaign is designed to be both engaging and insightful, and reflects our ongoing commitment to bring innovation and empathy into every Huggies experience.”

The rollout spans television, digital and social platforms, along with influencer and on-ground activity to take the character into broader parent-focused environments.