HUL distributes 3,500 litres of Lifebuoy hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has just contributed 10 lakh (or one million) medical-grade sanitisers to frontline workers, like police force, doctors and nurses, to support India’s fight against COVID-19. To address the short supply of essential medical-grade sanitisers for the frontline workers, HUL partnered with Fullarton Distilleries to manufacture and donate 3,500 litres of hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police force to keep them safe from COVID-19.
This exclusive batch of sanitisers was developed and produced by Lifebuoy and Fullarton in a month, and is also scheduled for distribution to hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots across the country through HUL’s network.
In a press release, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and MD, HUL, said, “Our police forces, doctors and medical workers are working tirelessly on the frontlines, and need adequate protection from the virus, especially the police forces working in COVID-19 hotspots. Being exposed to several unknown people throughout their day, they face maximum risk. Sanitation is a key weapon against the COVID-19 battle, and we are committed to support our frontline heroes to protect them from the virus.”
Rajiv Thadani, founder, Fullarton Distilleries, added, “There is a shortage of hand sanitisers in the country, and this is the fastest and the most effective way for us to cater to the surging demand. Our partnership with HUL is to consolidate and mobilise such essential products at maximum volumes in times when they are needed the most.”
Back in March, HUL had committed Rs 100 crore towards helping India fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this effort, HUL rolled out many initiatives in partnership with UNICEF to ensure that Indians have access to essential products, such as soaps, sanitisers and toilet cleaners, to keep themselves and their families safe. UNICEF helped in identifying the top ‘COVID-19 Hotspots’ across India, so that these essentials could be distributed where they're required the most.