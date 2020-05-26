HUL distributes 3,500 litres of Lifebuoy hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Back in March, HUL had committed Rs 100 crore towards helping India fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this effort, HUL rolled out many initiatives in partnership with UNICEF to ensure that Indians have access to essential products, such as soaps, sanitisers and toilet cleaners, to keep themselves and their families safe. UNICEF helped in identifying the top ‘COVID-19 Hotspots’ across India, so that these essentials could be distributed where they're required the most.