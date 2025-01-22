HUL Q3 results: Ad spends drop 8% YoY to Rs 1,466 crore

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The comapny has reported a slight variation in its advertising and promotion spends for this quarter.

Advertisment

The company’s ad spends stood at Rs 1,466 crore, marking almost 8% year-on-year (YoY) decline compared to Rs 1,593 crore in the same quarter last year (December 2023). On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the advertising outlay recorded a 0.1% increase from Rs 1,464 crore in the preceding quarter (September 2024).

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) recorded a 19% year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter ended December 2024, boosted by a one-time exceptional gain from the divestment of its Pureit business. The company’s standalone net profit rose to Rs 3,001 crore, up from Rs 2,519 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

It reported a 2% increase in standalone revenue for the quarter, reaching Rs 15,195 crore, driven by a 6% underlying sales growth (USG) in the Home Care segment. This growth was supported by high-single-digit volume growth in categories such as fabric wash and household care. However, the overall underlying volume growth (UVG) remained flat, impacted by a negative product mix.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL, commented, "FMCG demand trends remained subdued with continued moderation in urban growth while rural sustained its gradual recovery. In this operating context, we delivered competitive growth by driving unmissable brand superiority, investing behind brands and capabilities whilst maintaining healthy margins. In line with our strategic intent to transform our portfolio in fast-growing spaces, I am excited to announce the acquisition of the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist. This acquisition is another key step to grow our Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio in the high growth masstige beauty segment."