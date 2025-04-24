HUL Q4 results: Ad spends drop 6.5% YoY to Rs. 1,510 crore

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company's advertising and promotion expenses stood at Rs. 1,510 crore, down 6.5% from Rs. 1,616 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, ad spends increased slightly from Rs. 1,507 crore in Q3 FY25 — a 0.3% rise.

HUL posted a net profit of Rs. 2,475 crore for the March quarter, down 3.4% from Rs. 2,561 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 15,670 crore, up from Rs. 15,210 crore in Q3 FY25.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL commented, "In FY'25, our turnover surpassed Rs. 60,000 Crores, with an Underlying Sales Growth of 2% and an EPS growth of 5%. While absolute volume tonnage grew in mid-single digit, it was partially offset by a negative mix. We delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening our market leadership during the year. This year marked a step up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge Ice Cream business. Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year. We are committed to the strategic objective of unlocking a billion aspirations supported by our robust business fundamentals, to continue winning competitively."