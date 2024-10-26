HUL tops FMCG TV ads at 18%, L’Oreal leads digital with 9%: TAM AdEx

According to TAM AdEx’s half yearly advertising report, FMCG ad volumes declined by 6% on both television and print in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, while radio experienced a slight increase. In contrast, digital ad impressions for FMCG brands rose by 7% in H1 2024 over H1 2023.

Advertisment

Television

Television ad volumes—a traditionally strong medium—declined by 6% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. May 2024 recorded the highest ad volume share at 18%, while February had the lowest.

Among the top 10 FMCG categories, toilet soaps led with 10% of the total ad volume, followed by categories like toilet/floor cleaners, milk beverages, and washing powders, each contributing between 5-6%. Hindustan Unilever remained the top FMCG advertiser on television with an 18% share, joined by Reckitt Benckiser.

Print

Print media reflected television’s trends, with FMCG ad space experiencing a similar 6% decline in the first half of 2024. January led with 20% of ad space, while May had the lowest share at 14%. Digestives, spices, and rubs/balms were among the top categories, each holding 6% of ad space. Major advertisers included SBS Biotech, which commanded a substantial 15% share, and Amul.

Digital

In contrast to traditional media, digital advertising for FMCG brands grew in the first half of 2024, with ad impressions rising by 7% compared to the same period in 2023. March saw the highest activity, contributing 22% of digital ad impressions. Hearing aids led as the top FMCG category in digital, holding 8% of impressions, followed by vitamins and health supplements. L’Oreal India emerged as the leading digital advertiser with a 9% share, while programmatic advertising played a major role, accounting for 84% of digital ad transactions.

Radio

Radio advertising for FMCG brands recorded a slight 1% growth in ad volumes in H1 2024, contrasting with declines in television and print. January led with 20% of radio ad volumes, while April saw the lowest. Top categories included pan masala, spices, and digestives, each making up 7% of ad volumes. Amul emerged as the leading FMCG advertiser on radio, holding an 8% share.

Television ad volumes for FMCG brands were most concentrated during prime time (6:00 PM – 11:00 PM), accounting for 31% of the total. On radio, the evening slot (5:00 PM – 9:00 PM) saw the highest activity, contributing 37% of ad volumes.

Geographically, the North Zone led FMCG print advertising with 38% of ad space, followed by the West Zone at 26%. New Delhi and Mumbai emerged as the top cities for FMCG print ads, highlighting regional concentration in ad placements.