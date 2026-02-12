HUL’s ad spends rise 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,522 crore in Q3 FY26

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 2025. Advertising and promotions expenditure rose 2.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,522 crore, up from Rs 1,486 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwile, ad expenditure fell 6.7% quarter-on-quarter, down from Rs 1,632 crore in the previous quarter.

HUL reported consolidated revenue growth of 6% in DQ’25, with turnover at Rs 16,235 crore. The company posted 5% underlying sales growth (USG), driven by 4% underlying volume growth (UVG). EBITDA stood at Rs 3,788 crore, up 3% year-on-year, while EBITDA margin was 23.3%.

Reported profit after tax (PAT) rose 121% year-on-year to Rs 6,603 crore, mainly due to a one-time gain from the ice cream business demerger. Excluding exceptional items, PAT was Rs 2,562 crore, up 1%.

Home Care posted 3% USG with mid-single digit volume growth. Pricing cuts during the year continued to impact realisations. Fabric Wash saw mid-single digit volume growth, while the liquids portfolio grew in double digits. Household Care also reported double-digit volume growth, led by Vim liquid. The company focused on driving adoption of premium powders, including the Rs 99 Surf Excel Easy Wash pack.

The segment reported 6% USG with low-single digit volume growth. Hair Care saw double-digit, volume-led growth, with premium brands such as Dove and TRESemmé contributing. Skin Care and Colour Cosmetics performed well in winter and light moisturiser products but saw weaker demand in non-winter categories. Health & Wellbeing recorded high double-digit growth. During the quarter, the company launched TRESemmé Hydra Matrix and expanded Minimalist’s skincare range with new toners and serums.

Priya Nair, CEO and managing director, commented, “During the quarter, demand trends reflected early signs of recovery, underpinned by supportive policy measures. Against this backdrop, we delivered a competitive performance, with 6% Revenue Growth and 4% Underlying Volume Growth. We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces and strengthen our capabilities to scale Channels of the Future with a dedicated organisation for Quick commerce. As market leaders in FMCG, our commitment to build modern brands, lead category creation and invest disproportionately to build future moats, places us in good stead to deliver sustained volume-led growth and create long-term shareholder value.”

Additionally, HUL announced two strategic moves in its health & wellbeing (H&W) business - the full acquisition of Zywie Ventures (“OZiva”) and the divestment of its minority stake of 19.8% in Nutritionalab, for a consideration of Rs 824 crores and Rs 307 crores, respectively.

Personal Care grew 6%. Skin Cleansing reported mid-single digit growth, supported by Pears and Dove. The bodywash segment continued to grow. Oral Care posted double-digit growth, led by Closeup. The company also expanded its oral freshness range with Close Up Intense Cool.

Foods reported 6% USG, driven by high-single digit volume growth across categories. Tea volumes grew in mid-single digits, though revenue was impacted by price cuts due to lower commodity costs. Coffee recorded double-digit growth. Lifestyle Nutrition grew in high-single digits, led by Boost and Horlicks. Packaged Foods reported high-single digit growth across products such as ketchup, mayonnaise and soups. During the quarter, the company launched the Kissan Great Indian Chutneys range and introduced Horlicks Superfoods, including a zero added sugar variant.