HUL’s Sunlight detergent brightens Durga Puja for Bengali handloom weavers with 'Tantir Rong’

Prabha Narasimhan, executive director – home care, HUL, said, “Since time immemorial, handlooms have been a part of the local culture in West Bengal. Many of these weavers, who have been adding colours in our lives since generations, have been hit hard by the pandemic. We are delighted to launch ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’, an initiative which will provide the community with a platform to showcase their magical art and talent, and bring them at our fingertips. This initiative is a small step towards bringing back colours to the lives of these weavers and their families.”