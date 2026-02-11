Huma Qureshi adds a fun twist to Yes Madam’s ‘Beauty with Brains’ game campaign

Continuing its run of celebrity-led digital campaigns, at-home beauty and wellness platform Yes Madam has launched a new campaign featuring actor Huma Qureshi. The association marks the introduction of ‘Beauty With Brains’, an interactive in-app game that tests users’ skincare knowledge while offering cash discounts and a free Korean waxing service as rewards.

The campaign aims to move beyond conventional service-led messaging in the home salon category by introducing a gamified format that combines learning with incentives. Through the initiative, Yes Madam positions skincare awareness as both engaging and rewarding for consumers.

The campaign film features Huma Qureshi in a playful interrogation-style setup with Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder of Yes Madam. In the video, Qureshi quizzes Vishnoi with skincare-related questions as part of the game, attempting to unlock the free Korean waxing reward herself. Vishnoi’s responses underline the simplicity and accessibility of the game format.

Available on the Yes Madam app, the ‘Beauty With Brains’ game invites users to answer skincare-based questions. Each correct response unlocks a discount, while users who successfully answer ten questions receive a free Korean waxing service.

Commenting on the campaign, Akanksha Vishnoi, co-founder of Yes Madam, said, “Beauty today is not just about appearance, it is about awareness and confidence. With ‘Beauty With Brains’, we wanted to create something that educates and engages at the same time. Collaborating with Huma felt right because she represents intelligence, confidence, and individuality, which resonates with what the campaign stands for.”