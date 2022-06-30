Humour Me appointed as the creative agency for 1 Finance

The mandate will encompass strategy, planning and creative solutions.
Leading branded entertainment creative agency Humour Me has won the strategic creative mandate for 1 Finance Private Limited. As per the mandate, Humour Me will be entrusted with the responsibility of executing all the key brand campaigns for the FY 2022-2023, right from launch to building a category inventing leadership position for 1 Finance.
1 Finance, the Mumbai-based reimagined consumer financial institution had also recently signed up with the two-time Champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), for the country’s biggest sporting event.
The mandate will encompass strategy, planning and creative solutions. As part of its duties, Humour Me will support 1 Finance with brand-building and communication, conceptualization of campaigns and execution via creative assets. The agency will also be working closely with the brand’s marketing and leadership team to create consolidated integrated communication programs for the brand.
Speaking about the association, Dhruv Sachdeva, Founder, Humour Me says, “We are thrilled to partner with 1 Finance and extremely proud to have earned their trust. For us marketing is about values and we as a creative team can only do justice to a brand if we wholeheartedly align with its core values. We didn’t see 1 Finance as a business but a mission to help bring peace of mind to anyone and everyone when it comes to all things personal finance. The leadership team at 1 Finance is uncompromising on their values and commitment to putting their user’s and customer’s interest first, which many brands claim in today’s day and age, but few walk the talk. Finding a group of people who actually believe and act on those values is extremely rare! We have been entrusted with a big responsibility of taking this mission to the people, and we will give it everything we’ve got, and then some more!”
1 Finance is a reimagined consumer financial institution that offers unbiased, qualified, and hyper-personalized advisory on one’s personal finances including but not limited to assets, liabilities, income, expenses, and insurance. The Mumbai-based company is backed and mentored by marquee investor Marwadi Chandarana Group - established in the year 1995. Marking their prominence in the education sector with Marwadi University, as one of the youngest and fastest growing universities in the western region of India; and in the financial sector through retail financial services with Marwadi Financial Services, and professional, algorithmic, and automated pre-programmed based trading with Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited (MCIBPL). 1 Finance is the first of its kind ecosystem offering financial planning and advisory solutions to the emerging affluent individuals of India.
Commenting on the association, Keval Bhanushali, co-founder & CEO, 1 Finance said, “We are excited and thrilled to have Humour Me as our brand and communication partner. We are a young brand with a tall legacy group as our mentor, it was a challenge to find someone who understands that managing personal finance is a lifelong process and not a quick and easy money-making tool. Our target audience is not millennials we are building this institution for the rising affluent class of India who has arrived on the world canvas and now deserves products