Humour Me appointed as the creative agency for 1 Finance

Speaking about the association, Dhruv Sachdeva, Founder, Humour Me says, “We are thrilled to partner with 1 Finance and extremely proud to have earned their trust. For us marketing is about values and we as a creative team can only do justice to a brand if we wholeheartedly align with its core values. We didn’t see 1 Finance as a business but a mission to help bring peace of mind to anyone and everyone when it comes to all things personal finance. The leadership team at 1 Finance is uncompromising on their values and commitment to putting their user’s and customer’s interest first, which many brands claim in today’s day and age, but few walk the talk. Finding a group of people who actually believe and act on those values is extremely rare! We have been entrusted with a big responsibility of taking this mission to the people, and we will give it everything we’ve got, and then some more!”