Humour Me wins creative mandate for BOLT

Speaking about the association, Dhruv Sachdeva, founder, Humour Me says, “We are thrilled to partner with Bolt as their key creative partner. We at Humour Me are big believers in India’s move to electric. Bolt is leading the charge on pioneering and driving the last mile connectivity when it comes to uninterrupted mobility for electric vehicles. We are confident that together we will be able to create a brand that is remembered as the category inventor for years to come! When a great mission meets great storytelling you have the potential to drive lasting change and become a cheerleader for the category at large!”

Commenting on the association, Mohit Yadav, Co-Founder of BOLT adds, “We are delighted to on board Humour Me. We believe Humour Me is the perfect partner for supporting BOLT's vision of transitioning towards a greener EV future."