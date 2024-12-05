Hyatt India launches new F&B campaign to highlight its culinary legacy

Hyatt India has launched a new (F&B) Food and Beverage campaign aimed at reinforcing its position in the country's luxury dining sector. The campaign reflects Hyatt’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer care, aligning with its core value of empowering people to be their best.

Hyatt's culinary legacy in India includes renowned restaurants like La Piazza, TK's Oriental Grills, China House, The Flying Elephant, and Malabar Café. These outlets have set high standards for dining experiences, and the campaign highlights this legacy.

Conceptualised by Animal and Directed by Achowe, the campaign can be seen across Digital, OOH, and Property platforms.

“This campaign represents a bold new chapter in our culinary journey, one that celebrates the evolving tastes and preferences of Indian consumers. By showcasing our commitment to exceptional cuisine, authentic service, and unforgettable experiences, we're challenging traditional notions of luxury dining and inviting guests to discover a world of experiences that's both accessible and exceptional. Above all, the campaign is rooted in our purpose of `Care`. The line `No matter what we do, Our restaurants take all your attention` is based on the insight that exceptional F&B experiences are a powerful thing. They can even make you forget other great things about our hotel –like fabulous service, attention to detail, the thoughtfulness. The film ends with the message `Made with Love, Cherished Forever` epitomising the attention to detail and effort behind all our F&B offerings that result in unforgettable experiences for our guests,” said Deepa Krishnan, head of marketing, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt.

“Hyatt globally and in ASPAC is known for our F&B programme. In India, Hyatt has a strong legacy with restaurants like La Piazza, TK’s Oriental Grills, China House, The Flying Elephant, Koyo Koyo, Malabar Café and many more. At Hyatt, we're committed to redefining luxury dining in India. We're passionate about exceeding expectations and crafting experiences that linger long after the meal is finished. From the first bite to the last, every detail – our chefs' creativity, our staff's warmth, and the ambience – is thoughtfully designed to make our guests feel truly special and celebrated,” said Thomas Angerer, director of Food & Beverage, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt.

The campaign features a brand film that highlights the dining experience at Hyatt's restaurants. The film focuses on Hareesh, a Hyatt staff member who represents the brand's commitment to service and attention to detail. The restaurant experience is also showcased with chefs who create memorable moments for guests. The film ends with the phrase: "Made with Love, Cherished Forever."

"There are over 535 million posts under #food on Instagram – delicious-looking reels, carousels, stories that can make your mouth water and also, fill you up. So when we set out to do a campaign about the legendary food and restaurants of Hyatt, one thing all of us were clear on was that we couldn’t lead with food – because it's everywhere. So we started thinking about how great food makes us feel. What it makes us do. What it opens our eyes to. And finally: what great food makes us turn a blind eye to. A thought that hopefully does justice not only to the incredible food at Hyatt but also to the fabulous, courteous, hard-working people who work there," said Sayantan Choudhury, senior partner, Animal.