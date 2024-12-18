Hyatt India launches official instagram page with Vaani Kapoor

Hyatt India announced the launch of its official Instagram handle in collaboration with Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor. The platform highlights Hyatt India's hospitality, service, and tailored guest experiences.

Through this collaboration, Hyatt India Instagram page will feature a series of brand films and exclusive content. The #HyattCelebratesYou campaign highlights Hyatt's focus on guest experience.

Starring Vaani Kapoor, the launch features a teaser and 6 episodes. The episodes will showcase Hyatt’s key values, including 'The Art of Anticipation', 'Going Above and Beyond', 'Care from the Heart', and 'Making Every Moment Delightful', highlighting the brand's commitment to guest care.

“We are excited to launch our official Hyatt India Instagram page, elevating the luxury hospitality experience on social media. This platform will showcase more than just our stunning properties and exceptional service – it reflects our purpose-driven approach to hospitality, where we focus on caring for people so they can be their best. #HyattCelebratesYou is rooted in the principle of really knowing our guests, anticipating their needs and crafting bespoke experiences that truly resonate with our guests. We’re delighted to have Vaani Kapoor join us in bringing her elegance and warmth to this journey.” said Deepa Krishnan, head of marketing, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt India on this exciting journey. Their commitment to personalised care and celebrating each guest's uniqueness resonates with me. I look forward to sharing my personal experiences and favorite moments from my time with Hyatt, offering my followers an exclusive look into the World of Hyatt." said Vaani Kapoor.

“Incredibly proud to partner Hyatt India for the launch of their corporate Instagram page. Leveraging our deep experience as a leading agency for the hospitality sector, our talented team at @Lintas Live conceptualised an engaging launch campaign - 'Hyatt Celebrates You'. At the center of the concept is the ethos of making every customer experience special and truly brings to life the virtues of warmth and care that Hyatt stands for.” said Ameer Ismail, president Lintas Live -div. of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group.