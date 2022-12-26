Hyphen Brands bags creative mandate for Morton Foods

Prasanna Sankhe, co-founder, Hyphen Brands, further added, “Morton came to us with a very clear vision in their journey ahead. Given their rich legacy they wanted to utilise it to become a trusted consumer brand as well. We are excited to work on Morton and to be partnering in its full brand journey starting from Packaging, Communication and then to sustained digital engagement. Besides this we will also be recommending some maverick food initiative along with famous chefs and different activation to engage the various kitchens and cuisines of India, we will also help the brand foray into other food categories. Being part of the K K Birla group and being a brand that’s almost a century old, its gives us great pride to be a partner in its historic journey ahead.”