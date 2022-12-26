Hyphen Brands bags creative mandate for Morton Foods

The agency will handle the design, communications and digital duties for Morton Foods.
Hyphen Brands has won the mandate for handling the design, communications and digital duties for Morton Foods, a part of the K K Birla group.
Morton, the brand started in 1929 has primarily been a B2B brand with strength in the HORECA segment, and with prominent 5 Star Hotel chains amongst its loyal base.
With 23 SKU’s it’s also a trusted supplier to the Indian armed forces.
Commenting on the development C. Venugopal, president, Morton Foods remarked,“Morton is looking to capitalise on its quality and reputation in the B2B segment and quickly become a major B2C and even a D2C brand. For this we have started a systematic and detailed, strategic makeover in our overall portfolio. This includes brand architecture, packaging, communication and E-commerce initiatives. Considering our multi-faceted journey ahead, we found the work done by Hyphen Brands and their ability to partner with us on all the initiatives as the key assets for selecting them to be our partners.”
Prasanna Sankhe, co-founder, Hyphen Brands, further added, “Morton came to us with a very clear vision in their journey ahead. Given their rich legacy they wanted to utilise it to become a trusted consumer brand as well. We are excited to work on Morton and to be partnering in its full brand journey starting from Packaging, Communication and then to sustained digital engagement. Besides this we will also be recommending some maverick food initiative along with famous chefs and different activation to engage the various kitchens and cuisines of India, we will also help the brand foray into other food categories. Being part of the K K Birla group and being a brand that’s almost a century old, its gives us great pride to be a partner in its historic journey ahead.”