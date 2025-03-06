HYPHEN’s April Fool’s prank turns real with Mango Bite collab

HYPHEN has expanded its Lipscreen range with a new Mango Lip Balm featuring SPF 50 PA++++. Launched in collaboration with Parle’s Mango Bite, the lip balm offers sun protection and moisturisation.

HYPHEN initially announced a mango-flavoured lip balm as an April Fool’s joke on 1st April 2024. Following strong consumer demand, the brand developed the Mango Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA++++. The product aims to brighten dark lips, reduce pigmentation, protect from sun damage, and provide deep hydration.

The SPF 50 PA++++ Mango Lip Balm provides hydration with a non-sticky texture. It contains 2% Kojic Acid to reduce lip pigmentation and brighten dark lips by limiting melanin production. The balm also offers UV protection to prevent further pigmentation from sun exposure. Vitamin C and 1% Vitamin E support nourishment and enhance protection against UV-induced oxidative stress. The balm has a mango flavour and a glossy finish.

While speaking about the product and collaboration with Mango Bite for its launch, Kriti Sanon, co-founder and chief customer officer of HYPHEN, said, “After our team’s prank, we received an overwhelming number of requests for a Mango Lip Balm. At the same time, we were also getting several requests for a lip balm with a higher SPF. Our team wasted no time bringing the two together to create an advanced version of our bestselling Lipscreen, now with higher SPF and tropical mango flavour.”

She added, “Collaborating with Mango Bite for this launch makes it even more special. The candy has been an integral part of so many of our childhoods, including mine, and we wanted to bring back those familiar, fond memories. The lip balm screams of summer, paired with lip care that our consumers need.”

Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and chief growth officer of HYPHEN, mentioned, “At HYPHEN, we have always been dedicated to enhancing our customers’ skincare experience, and the launch of the Mango Lip Balm as demanded by our customers is a reflection of this dedication. With this new addition, our lip balm portfolio now features seven deeply nourishing lip care solutions crafted to deliver effective hydration and protection.”