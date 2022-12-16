Hyundai announces launch of ‘myHyundai’ App

myHyundai’ offers customers a single platform to explore and access all Hyundai related products, services and benefits.
Hyundai Motor India, the Smart Mobility Solutions provider, and the largest exporter since inception, today launched its one-stop mobile application ‘myHyundai’ that has been developed to offer Hyundai customers a unified platform for products, services and benefits. This platform aims at elevating customer experience, offering enhanced convenience and centralised access for a bouquet of Hyundai services such as –
Purchasing a Hyundai car online with easy financing via ‘Click-To-Buy’
Booking routine servicing for their Hyundai vehicle
Accessing connected-mobility features with Bluelink
Enjoying curated privileges with a strong partner ecosystem
Certified Pre-Owned Car Buying & Selling via ‘Hyundai Promise’
Locate & book slots for the nearest available charging station for Electric Vehicle
Road-side Assistance
Refer & Earn
Commenting on the launch of the ‘myHyundai’ App, Tarun Garg, director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said “As a customer centric brand, Hyundai consistently strives to introduce innovative smart mobility solutions for its customers. ‘myHyundai’ is a future ready step in this direction, envisaged to be an industry first versatile one-stop solution to explore, access and use products, services & benefits in the Hyundai universe. As we continue to take our customers on a journey ‘Beyond Mobility’, myHyundai offers a heightened user experience through the seamless integration of information and services on a single platform. Hence ensuring our most loved customers benefit from maximum convenience that is readily available at their fingertips.”
To become lifetime partners with customers on their journey of mobility, ‘myHyundai’ enables a unified ownership experience. The one-stop solution helps build a deeper connection between customers and Hyundai, bolstering Hyundai’s mission of offering customers Quality Time for a Happy Life. In addition, ‘myHyundai’ also becomes a platform for prospective buyers allowing them to access product features and services, once they purchase their favourite Hyundai car. The App will also act as a thorough post-sale guide, empowering customers with vast information regarding products, services and benefits.
Customers can also experience a plethora of services as well as unique offers for their car, mobility & lifestyle related needs from Hyundai’s strong partner ecosystem.