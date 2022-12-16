Hyundai announces launch of ‘myHyundai’ App

Commenting on the launch of the ‘myHyundai’ App, Tarun Garg, director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said “As a customer centric brand, Hyundai consistently strives to introduce innovative smart mobility solutions for its customers. ‘myHyundai’ is a future ready step in this direction, envisaged to be an industry first versatile one-stop solution to explore, access and use products, services & benefits in the Hyundai universe. As we continue to take our customers on a journey ‘Beyond Mobility’, myHyundai offers a heightened user experience through the seamless integration of information and services on a single platform. Hence ensuring our most loved customers benefit from maximum convenience that is readily available at their fingertips.”