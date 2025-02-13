Hyundai India rolls out #PickYouUp campaign for Valentine’s month

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) launches the #PickYouUp campaign this Valentine’s month, highlighting the act of picking someone up. The #PickYouUp campaign highlights how picking someone up is an act of care, from late-night office pickups to airport arrivals and road trips. Hyundai focuses on this gesture throughout Valentine’s month.

HMIL has partnered with TTT (Terribly Tiny Tales) on Instagram to launch the campaign, featuring a series of conversations highlighting the importance of showing up for family and friends.

A '#PickYouUp' story template with the 'Add Yours' feature was launched for users to share their own stories. The best submissions were featured on Hyundai India's Instagram and Facebook pages as part of the campaign.

Reflecting on the impact of the campaign, Virat Khullar, head of marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “With the #PickYouUp Valentine’s Day campaign, we set out to capture the true essence of love—the small yet meaningful gestures that uplift our loved ones. By turning the spotlight on real stories from people across India, we have created a heartfelt celebration of the unspoken love language. This campaign is a tribute to the moments that truly matter, reinforcing our commitment to connecting with our customers in the most authentic and emotional way.”

HMIL’s #PickYouUp campaign for Valentines is an integrated social media campaign that involves native content, collaboration with TTT, mega and macro influencers, creation of an Instagram filter inviting user stories and submissions.