Hyundai launches new campaign on year-end purchase benefits

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has rolled out its year-end retail initiative, ‘December Delight’, introducing a set of limited-period benefits on select vehicles through December. The campaign is positioned as part of the company’s annual effort to drive festive and year-end purchases across dealerships.

The announcement is supported by a TVC that captures the seasonal rush for offers and the role these promotions play in end-of-year buying decisions.

Speaking about the initiative, Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India, said: "With the Hyundai December Delight Campaign, we are excited to bring exceptional year-end cheer to our customers. December is a time for celebration and this initiative makes owning a Hyundai even more rewarding. By offering irresistible benefits across our range of models, we aim to thank our customers for their trust and inspire many more families to begin the new year with a Hyundai by their side.”

Alongside model-specific benefits, the campaign includes exchange offers and schemes targeted at corporate and government employees. These will be available across Hyundai dealerships for a limited period.