Hyundai Motor India announces its brand campaign Beyond Mobility 2.0

Sustainability is the key for a brighter and better future. Hyundai continues to strive for creating sustainable solutions which can help humanity thrive while also building the necessary balance in our ecosystem. HMI’s manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai is a great example of green manufacturing with self-sustainable resources. By installing a 10 MW solar power plant and utilizing rain water harvesting ponds with a capacity of 3 35 000 tons, the plant will soon become self-sufficient for all its energy demands. Our plant has a thriving ecological ecosphere. We are also working towards achieving the RE100 goal by the year 2025.

Our environmental initiatives are not only limited to factory but we are also taking these initiatives to our dealer network through initiatives like Dry Wash program, usage of LED lights and harnessing renewable energy.