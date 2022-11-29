Hyundai Motor India announces its brand campaign Beyond Mobility 2.0

Beyond Mobility 2.0 Campaign focuses on leading the future of mobility with cars that are shared, connected and clean.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has released its new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility 2.0’. Drawing inspiration from Hyundai’s Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Beyond Mobility 2.0 focuses on leading the future of mobility with cars that are shared, connected and clean.
Commenting on the campaign, Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “True to our vision “Progress for Humanity”, our future mobility solutions are guided by our commitment to create a better society for all. Our latest brand campaign – Beyond Mobility 2.0 is a preview of Hyundai’s vision to transform future mobility landscape into an advanced and sustainable habitat. This vision for future lays emphasis on synergies created out of partnerships and collaborations that will help us elevate customer experiences and provide smart mobility solutions to everyone. In the coming era, we anticipate robots to act as enablers, while also adding a new dimension of capability and companionship for humanity. Our strategic interventions are helping usher in a new dawn of mobility and can be witnessed through innovations in the realms of robotics, Urban Air Mobility, Purpose Build Vehicle hubs (PBV), V2L (Vehicle to Load) and Flexible space.”
Beyond Mobility 2.0 will encapsulate company’s capabilities to go beyond in every aspect of customers’ smart mobility experiences and is based on the pillars of:
Intelligent Technology - enabling a smart future for Humanity:
At Hyundai, we are developing technologies that deliver quality experiences to customers and enhancing the value we offer by becoming a partner in their journey of mobility. Whether it is Hyundai SmartSense level 2 ADAS that enhances your driving experience into one that is convenient and stress-free and offers maximum safety to you and your loved ones or soon to be launched Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a quintessential representation of our future vision driven by strong innovation and intelligent technologies. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been developed on the dedicated BEV platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) which is laden with future tech and has been developed keeping in mind the future mobility needs of customers across the globe. With intelligent technology at its core, E-GMP will serve as the base for smart mobility solutions of tomorrow, focusing on modularity, performance, exceptional reliability with maximized usability.
Sustainability - making the world a better place today, for tomorrow:
Sustainability is the key for a brighter and better future. Hyundai continues to strive for creating sustainable solutions which can help humanity thrive while also building the necessary balance in our ecosystem. HMI’s manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai is a great example of green manufacturing with self-sustainable resources. By installing a 10 MW solar power plant and utilizing rain water harvesting ponds with a capacity of 3 35 000 tons, the plant will soon become self-sufficient for all its energy demands. Our plant has a thriving ecological ecosphere. We are also working towards achieving the RE100 goal by the year 2025.
Our environmental initiatives are not only limited to factory but we are also taking these initiatives to our dealer network through initiatives like Dry Wash program, usage of LED lights and harnessing renewable energy.
Innovation - changing the perspective on mobility
Hyundai has been leading innovation in the mobility space through thoughtful and usable technologies such as: Vehicle to Load (V2L) – a feature offered on Hyundai IONIQ 5 that allows customers to use and charge electric appliances on-the-go. While everyone is talking about electric mobility, we have upped the game with Vehicle-to-load function that allows you to use or charge any electric appliance on-the-go –available exclusively with the upcoming IONIQ 5 BEV, a uniquely clean and green mobility solution. With significant breakthrough in the realms of robotics, we are able to deliver future-ready robots that are now moving from our imaginations into our homes, offices, and factory floors and becoming partners that can help us do so much more than we can do alone. We are now looking towards an era of advanced robotics that will take our current mobility services to new heights. Spot®, a quadruped walking robot, navigates terrain with unprecedented mobility thereby allowing you to automate routine inspection tasks and capture data safely, accurately, and frequently. So, humankind together with robots can open up countless possibilities for re-writing the conventional rules of mobility, for Hyundai and for the world.
The ‘Beyond Mobility 2.0’ campaign is curated to promote Hyundai’s focus on intelligent technologies, sustainable initiatives and innovations that are sowing the seeds of growth today, for a brighter future tomorrow.