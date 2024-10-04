Hyundai Motor India unveils ‘Super Delight Days’ for the festive season

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the launch of its festive brand campaign ‘Hyundai Super Delight Days’. Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign offers exciting customer benefits of up to Rs. 80 629 on Hyundai VENUE, up to Rs 58 000 on Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, up to Rs. 42 972 on sporty-entry SUV Hyundai EXTER and up to Rs. 55 000 on Hyundai i20, these offers are designed to make this festive season more special for Hyundai customers.

Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India, said “This festive season, HMIL invites customers to embark on a journey filled with happiness, excitement, and cherished memories. We are thrilled to launch the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign, a perfect way to engage with our customers during this festive season. The campaign reflects the deep-rooted emotional connections our customers share with their vehicles, especially during festivals when purchasing a new car is considered auspicious. With this campaign, we want to make every visit to our showroom an exciting and joyous experience. To make the celebrations even more delightful, we have introduced new models and variants and are offering exclusive festive benefits across our range of cars, helping customers drive home their favorite Hyundai.”

The campaign portrays how each purchase becomes a significant part of their festive celebrations. Hyundai Super Delight Days is being activated in HMIL showrooms across the country, inviting customers to experience the joy and prosperity of owning a Hyundai.