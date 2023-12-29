Hyundai Motor India welcomes Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Deepika's profound connection with the Indian audience mirrors Hyundai's commitment to its customers.
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has announced that it has onboarded charismatic and versatile- Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. Deepika's success resonates nationally and internationally.
Welcoming her to the HMIL family, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador. Her magnetic charm and illustrious career perfectly aligns with Hyundai Motor India's young and dynamic brand. Deepika's influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with a diverse audience, especially the vibrant youth."
"In this exciting partnership, we envision Deepika as the perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between our cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic. Together with Deepika, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative that inspires the next generation of automotive enthusiasts", he added.
Commenting on the development, Deepika said, “I am absolutely delighted to join forces with Hyundai. It's an honour to be associated with a brand that has a rich legacy of crafting vehicles that have set benchmarks for performance and style. I am certain that together we will drive towards new horizons and foster a community that celebrates every individual, making the automotive experience inclusive and accessible for all.”
With Deepika Padukone as Hyundai Motor India's brand ambassador, customers can expect a perfect blend of elegance and innovation, mirroring the sophistication of Hyundai vehicles. Her association adds a touch of star power, emphasising Hyundai's commitment to style, performance and an unparalleled driving experience.
Her impressive 16-year career in Indian cinema, spanning over more than 30 movies, including international successes like XXX: Return of Xander Cage, aligns seamlessly with Hyundai's goals. This partnership promises a mutually beneficial tie-up, leveraging her strong emotional bond with the Indian audience making her an ideal brand ambassador for Hyundai Motor India.