Hyundai Motor India’s new campaign takes customer experience ‘Beyond Mobility’

The campaign has been developed on three pillars – intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation.
In its new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) encapsulates the company’s commitment and aspirations for the country’s future. Drawing its inspiration from Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, the campaign has been developed on three pillars – intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation.
S S Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL, said, “Hyundai has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its brand image as technologically advanced, sustainable and innovative. As a customer-centric organisation, we aim to elevate customer interactions with our brand, not just in the realms of mobility, but create experiences that are beyond what is conventional. We understand that time is our most precious possession, and want to empower our customers with quality time.”
“So, we are redefining our services and experiences that create memories, and surpass expectations of our customer, thereby delivering quality time. Under the aegis of Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMIL's new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ reinforces its commitment of future mobility, which is intelligent and thrives with sustainability.”
Launched nationwide, the campaign reinstates ‘Progress for Humanity’ to help people understand and believe that tomorrow’s hyper-connected automobiles will not only have advanced technology power at their core, but also have intuitive features that greatly enrich lives. Capturing the evolving consumer needs and technological developments, it illustrates HMIL’s approach to be the consumer’s lifetime partner.
The campaign will encapsulate the company’s capabilities to go beyond in every aspect of customer’s smart mobility experiences.
The brand is elevating customer experiences with intelligent, advanced and future-ready technologies. It is taking customers beyond mobility with solutions that synergise with their lifestyle. Helping customers spend ‘quality time’ with their loved ones while on the move, Hyundai offers advanced connected solutions with Bluelink that is available on eight models in India, with 60-plus connected features on certain models.
Hyundai’s manufacturing facility in Chennai is almost self-sustainable, in terms of its reliance on water. It practices 100 per cent rainwater harvesting. With six ponds providing a total water storage capacity of 3.35 lakh kilolitres, it aims at absolute self-sustenance – targeting zero external water dependency by 2025. In addition to that, 89 per cent of the plant’s reliance is on renewable forms of energy.
“Our environmental initiatives are not only limited to the factory, but we are also taking these to our dealer network through initiatives like Dry Wash program, usage of LED lights and harnessing renewable energy,” stated a company press release.
Hyundai is evolving towards creating an innovative ecosystem that takes care of everything with it – choice of transmissions, convenience to own, lifestyle membership programs, and much more.
“Our Click to Buy end to end car buying platform is getting great traction from customers, delivering them seamless engagement with the brand. With our 30-plus partners on Hyundai mobility membership, we are offering lifestyle solutions to our customers, making their journey with Hyundai memorable,” the release added.
The campaign is curated to promote Hyundai’s focus on intelligent technologies, sustainable initiatives and innovations that usher era of choices to new age customers. It captures how user needs are evolving towards an integrated ecosystem and beautifully depicts the future of mobility that can deliver meaningful experiences, making every moment truly worthwhile and rewarding.
The 360-degree outreach campaign will utilise print, TV, radio and digital medium. It will showcase multi-dimensional visual perspective, using minimal elements, to bring out ‘Beyond Mobility’ as its core.
