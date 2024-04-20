Hyundai stops advertising on X amidst brand safety concerns: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Hyundai ad was removed after a user posted anti-Semitic and Hitler-supporting content alongside it.
According to a report on CNN, Hyundai announced on April 20, 2024 that it temporarily stopped advertising on X, previously called Twitter, following reports that one of their ads was seen next to an antisemitic and pro-Hitler post on the platform.
On April 19, screenshots of a paid Hyundai ad above an antisemitic post from a verified "premium" account were posted by user Nancy Levine Stearns. The account shares tweets that reject the occurrence of the Holocaust and promote anti-Semitic beliefs.
After receiving an inquiry containing Stearns' post, a Hyundai spokesperson stated: “We have paused our ads on X and are speaking to X directly about brand safety to ensure this issue is addressed.”
Hyundai has joined other big companies in stopping ads on X, following Elon Musk's 2023 public support of an antisemitic theory linked to white supremacists.