Hyundai unveils Creta Electric SUV with new design and EV features

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has unveiled the Hyundai Creta Electric, an electric SUV for the Indian market. The launch includes a TVC, “India is now Ready; Electric is now Creta”, highlighting electric mobility and addressing the question “Why Now?”. The SUV features updated design, interiors, and technology.

The Hyundai Creta Electric features:

Pixelated Design: Includes a pixelated front grille with an integrated charging port, a pixelated lower bumper, rear bumper, and LED tail lamps.

Active Air Flaps (AAF): Integrated for improved airflow, vehicle cooling, and aerodynamic performance.

Aerodynamic Enhancements: Equipped with R17 Aero Alloy Wheels and Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tyres to improve efficiency and range.

Performance:

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds (Long Range).



Battery Options:



51.4 kWh (Long Range) with a 473 km range.





42 kWh with a 390 km range.

Charging:

DC Fast Charging: 10% to 80% in 58 minutes.



AC Home Charging (11kW): 10% to 100% in 4 hours.

Technology:

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L): Allows powering external devices inside and outside the vehicle.



i-Pedal: One-pedal driving for acceleration, deceleration, and stopping.



Shift-by-Wire System: Simplifies gear control.



Digital Key: Enables vehicle access and start using a smartphone or smartwatch.

Variants and Colors:

Available in 4 variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.



8 monotone and 2 dual-tone color options, including 3 matte finishes.

EV Ecosystem Development:

Charging Infrastructure: Plans to establish 600 public fast charging stations in 7 years.

myHyundai App: Provides access to over 10,000 EV charging points across India.

Sustainability: Focus on battery localization and EV infrastructure development.

Speaking about the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “The Hyundai Creta Electric marks a significant milestone for HMIL as our first localised electric SUV. Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as a pioneer in EV innovation with revolutionary and award winning EVs like IONIQ, and the Hyundai Creta Electric is no different. Continuing the strong legacy of the Creta brand, the Hyundai Creta Electric combines design, technology, and exceptional safety to inspire confidence in electric vehicles among Indian customers. With the addition of this electric powertrain, we now have a Creta for everyone. We are confident that the Hyundai Creta Electric will set a new standard in quality for electric SUVs in India and will redefine the success of EVs in the country.”