Janhvi Kapoor, a Goa trip, a bag full of makeup; Nykaa's new spot illustrates the love of makeup

The brand has released a playful new ad, titled ‘All That You Love’.
To leave behind your boyfriend for a Goa trip, but not your makeup, is what Nykaa celebrates in its latest ad, titled ‘All That You Love’.
The leading beauty, fashion, and wellness retailer got actress Janhvi Kapoor to illustrate how there’s no such thing as too much makeup, while she packs her luggage for a two-day Goa trip.
Nykaa had signed Kapoor as its brand ambassador in 2018.
It’s a simple ad, but what caught our eye was the Goa trip bit. Various states have reopened recently following COVID-induced lockdowns, and people are planning short trips here and there. We wondered if the timing of the ad was intentional. So, we asked Abhijit Avasthi, founder of Sideways Consulting, which made the ad.
Said Avasthi, “No, I don’t think so. I don’t know whether it was subconscious, or not… The film is more about the unabashed love of makeup, which girls have and revel in it, and Nykaa celebrates it.”