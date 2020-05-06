IAA gets the best of Marcom to sing Louis Armstrong's 'What a wonderful world'

Prabhakar Mundkur, Shalini Gupta, Subhash Kamath and Rajeev Raja come together to sing the classic jazz song as a musical message of optimism.
"I see trees of green,
Red roses too.
I see them bloom,
For me and you.
And I think to myself,
What a wonderful world!"
These are the opening lines of Louis Armstrong's jazz song 'What a wonderful world', which was released in 1967. It's an ode to positivity, love and a wonderful future.
The International Advertising Association's India chapter got four of the Marcom industry's best musical talents to recreate this hit, and uploaded the video on YouTube on May 5.
The opening message in the video said, "A musical message of optimism from the four members of the Marcom industry."
The members: Prabhakar Mundkur, a brand strategy advisor; Shalini Gupta, VP brand and communications (marketing), INOX Leisure Limited; Subhash Kamath, CEO and managing partner, BBH India; and Rajeev Raja, founder, Brandmusiq.
Merlin D‘Souza arranged the music, while Hansa Events created the video.