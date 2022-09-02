IAA Global re-elects Pradeep Dwivedi as VP & Area Director of Asia-Pacific Region for 2022-24 term

He said, "I am truly humbled and honoured at the faith reposed in me by APAC chapters and Global Board. I must thank Mr. Ramesh Narayan for setting the stage as my esteemed predecessor in leading IAA APAC wonderfully during the previous tenor and Mr. Srinivasan K Swamy, former Chairman & World President, IAA Global for inspiring me to take on this mandate again. The APAC region has amazing potential and I look forward to working with all the Chapter Presidents including Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Iran, S. Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Taipei and new emerging chapters to take the ideals of the IAA forward and collectively ensure that IAA remains the leading compass of marketing communications globally in a post-pandemic world, even as we thrive on the amazing confluence of creativity and technology in our industry with social impact as a key tenet "