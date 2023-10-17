IAA India Chapter announces new Mancom line-up for FY 23-24

The roster of members were selected in the inaugural meeting of the managing committee under the leadership of the re-elected president, Avinash Pandey.
The members co-opted and invited to the Managing Committee of the India Chapter of IAA for the financial year 2023-24, were announced at the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by the re-elected president, Avinash Pandey, chief executive officer, ABP Network.
Avinash Pandey said: “IAA India Chapter is uniquely positioned with such diverse group of industry leaders from ad-agencies, media, mediatech and advertisers. I am lucky that I enjoy support of such accomplished individuals in fulfilling the motto of IAA that advertising is a force for good. IAA India would be coming out with fresh new initiatives enabling social changes for good.”
Abhishek Karnani, vice president, IAA India Chapter “I am very glad to be a part of a well-diversified team of Marcom leaders who will be leading the India Chapter in the year ahead. We are committed to promoting an ecosystem of excellence in every area we are involved in. Sustainability, Tech, Marketing, Creative Excellence and more. Look out for new initiatives and a drive to showcase communication as a force for good”
The Mancom members are:
Rahul Johri, President -Business South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprise
Neeraj Roy, Founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, EROS Media World PLC
Kranti Gada, Founder, neOwn
Nina Elavia Jaipuria , Head - Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media
I Venkat, Director, EENADU
Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd.
Neena Dasgupta, CEO & Founder, The Salt Inc Consulting & CEO, Aidem Ventures
Rana Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Group India
Partha Sinha, President , The Times of India Group
Dr. Bhaskar Das, Chairperson, IdeateLabs,
Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists
Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications
Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group
Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd
Rani Reddy, Director, Indira Television Ltd.
Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director, Sambad Group
Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director for Platforms and Devices, Google India
P N Mahadevan, Corporate Advisor, Netcon Technologies
Arun Srinivas, Head - Ads Business, Meta India
Gauravjeet Singh, Head- Agency Business, Meta India
Ashok Venkatramani, Founder, Intelligent Insights Pvt Ltd
Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur India
Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite
Kunal Lalani, MD, Crayons Advertising. Ltd.
At the AGM held on 27th September 2023, the following office bearers were elected:
Abhishek Karnani (President, Free Press Journal Group)- Vice President
Nandini Dias (Independent Advisor)- Hon. Secretary
Jaideep Gandhi (Founder, Another Idea) - Hon. Treasurer
Megha Tata, CEO, Cosmos-Maya will continue as an ex-officio office bearer as Immediate Past President
The other elected members of the Managing Committee were:
Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy Ltd),
M.V. Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd)
Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia, GroupM)
Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd)
Janak Sarda (Director, Blue Logic Systems)