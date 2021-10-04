IAA launches #IAACares

As a part of its World Marketing and Communications Day (3rd. October) program, the IAA has launched a month-long initiative aimed at infusing a spirit of compassion and caring into society.
As a part of its World Marketing and Communications Day (3rd. October) program, the International Advertising Association (IAA) has launched a month-long initiative aimed at infusing a spirit of compassion and caring into society.
Megha Tata, President IAA India Chapter says, "we are absolutely delighted with the global initiative to show that #IAACares. The India Chapter has walked the talk with its Olive Crown Awards, gender sensitivity programs, anti-voter-apathy campaign, elder care campaigns and its campaigns to raise funds for natural disasters. This is in addition to its recent empathy campaign for the marcom industry.
During this month we will be implementing a thought to honor the memory of those marcom professionals who were unfortunately claimed by Covid.
We will also honor some unsung heroes who, during the lockdown, stepped up to help various causes, proving that creativity and compassion were not locked down. This will be done during our IndIAA Awards presentation event later this month.
We will also continue to partner good NGO's for meaningful causes as we have done in the past. In fact, I appeal to the advertising and media companies to adopt one cause each, and use their creative capabilities to help the activities of any one NGO, who in their opinion is doing great work. The kind of amplification of good work that would result, would be amazing.
I am also happy to announce that in the spirit of #IAACares , we would once again play a major role in upcoming civic elections due in Maharashtra. Both in terms of educating the public about voter registration as well as later on, urging people to cast their vote."