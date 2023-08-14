IAA Leadership Awards honours outstanding achievers

On being honoured, Adar Poonawala, said, “I am truly humbled to receive the IAA Business Leader of the Year Award. It vindicates the risk that my team and I took during the pandemic as it was a tough time for everyone and a time of great uncertainty. We could not have been able to do this without our counter staff and workers, health care workers, the Government of India, and State government. I have always believed that the Serum Institute has been a national asset to the country and during the pandemic this became more evident. I feel privileged and honoured that I can lead such an institute and serve the nation and humanity at large and will continue to do so.”