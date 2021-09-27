IAA Leadership awards presented

Dr R S Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) was honoured as the IAA Business Leader of the Year.Dr Sodhi said “I am honoured to receive the Business Leader of the Year Award 2021 by International Advertising Association said “This is the most prestigious award in India for marketing and advertising. So I feel very privileged and honoured. I have learned a lot from people right from my retailer to the people sitting here because we interact with the best in the advertising and marketing industry. I would like to tell you one thing that in today’s time the advertising and marketing field has garnered a lot of importance. There are so many retailers coming into the market. The pressure is growing. In order to prove yourself, you have to be creative, and when you bring that creativity in the local language, you will be closer to earth and you will be relevant in the industry.”