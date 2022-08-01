IAA rallies the advertising, media and entertainment industry to raise their Voice of Change

The day of learning started with a compelling address by honourable Chief Guest Smt. Poonam Mahajan, MP North Central Mumbai. She told the full house her story, talking about her journey where at every step she, very organically, broke stereotypes and stands where she is today. From being a pilot to a Member of Parliament, she has taken on challenges head on and proven her mettle. Her empowering words were followed by a keynote address by esteemed academician Dr. Ranjana Kumari, Director, Centre for Social Research and a special address by Mr. Arjan De Wagt, Officer in Charge - Deputy Representative Programmes - UNICEF India where he said, "For UNICEF, gender equity is a critical agenda and foundational for all the work UNICEF does worldwide. For societies to flourish, it is vital to increase the value of girls and that needs to happen right through her lifecycle. When a woman is pregnant, when a girl child is born, when she is growing... is she getting adequate nutrition, is she given equal opportunities to go to school, is she getting access to basic health care and is she being skilled and empowered. We as a society have to collectively ask ourselves these questions and take actions to change norms that create gender inequalities.”