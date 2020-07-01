IAA's new ad urges advertisers to save the world - with ad breaks

During the lockdown, some clients chose to lay low. IAA's new ad urges them to 'save the world', in a push for more work.
Due to the coronavirus and its subsequent lockdown, the advertising industry has slowed down. During the lockdown, some clients chose to lay low, retracting ad spends. This is the theme of IAA's new ad urges them to 'save the world', in a push for more work.
The ad is reminescent of the colour scheme national telecaster Doordarshan used to display on television before ad breaks. The commercial starts off with a statement - that this ad break can save the world.
It goes on to elaborate, explaining that the ad break can fuel ad film shoots, which in turn fuels jobs, employment opportunities, and a boost for the economy. Most clients at this time have not only been decreasing their ad spends, but they have also been running older ads on television.
This ad has been playing out on television - through GEC channels and news channels. The ad is by IAA, India or the International Advertising Association - a body which a strategic partnership which champions the common interests of all the disciplines across the full spectrum of advertising.
The ad also happens to arrive on television screens at a time when most marketers are shifting their focus towards digital advertising. In lockdown, many eyeballs are shifting towards the digital medium as people work and study from home.
There is also increased focus on social media advertising at this time, even by multinational companies like Mondelez. Recently, Mondelez also hosted its first ever virtual product launch.