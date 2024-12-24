IAB Tech Lab unveils programmatic CTV genre guidance

IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today the release of multiple deliverables focused on helping the industry utilise IAB Tech Lab’s taxonomies, focusing on utilisation of the Ad Product Taxonomy and CTV genre values. It is now open for public comment until January 24, 2025. These new resources deliver essential tools to help the digital advertising industry transition from the deprecated Content Taxonomy 1.0 to more advanced taxonomies.

“We’re tackling the complexity head-on,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. “This work is about simplifying the way the industry connects and operates, so businesses can spend less time dealing with friction and more time creating value. It’s a step toward making programmatic advertising smarter, faster, and more reliable for everyone.”

Developed by the Taxonomy & Mapping Working Group and the Programmatic Supply Chain Working Group, the new guidance includes:

New OpenRTB attributes `genres` and `gtax`

Minor update to genres list, releasing as Content Taxonomy 3.1

Subset of Content Taxonomy 3.1 for CTV Genres and Implementation Guidance

Content Taxonomy 1.0 → Content Taxonomy 2.0 Mapping and Implementation Guidance

Bi-directional mapping of Content Taxonomy 1.0 and Ad Product Taxonomy 2.0 and Implementation Guidance

Updates to OpenRTB 2.6 introduce two new fields—`genres` and `gtax`——to replace free-text genre descriptions with standardised values. This simplifies DSP operations, improves data accuracy, and enhances contextual targeting in Connected TV (CTV), reducing costs and enabling more tailored campaigns.

Content Taxonomy 1.0, deprecated in 2020, was important for content classification but now creates inefficiencies and risks of mislabeling content or ads. This can lead to wasted resources and missed opportunities, especially in programmatic advertising. For instance, issues like age restrictions for alcohol ads or regulations on High Fat Sugar Salt (HFSS) products. The mapping allows partners still using Content 1.0 to connect with Ad Product 2.0, designed specifically for categorising ad products, while Content Taxonomy focuses on content classification.

“This update builds on the foundation of our existing taxonomies, addressing opportunities to enhance efficiency and streamline processes,” said Katie Shell, associate product manager, IAB Tech Lab, and co-lead of the Taxonomy & Mapping Working Group. “By introducing these new resources, we’re equipping the industry to work more efficiently and build toward the next generation of taxonomies.”

The guidance is designed to support organisations in making this transition, whether they are still using Content Taxonomy 1.0 or have already moved to newer standards. IAB Tech Lab provides mappings that ensure compatibility between systems using different versions. These tools enable DSPs using older taxonomies to read and interpret labels from SSPs operating with newer versions, such as Content Taxonomy 2.0.

By aligning taxonomy updates with features like `genres` and `gtax`, the industry is better equipped to support advanced contextual buying strategies. Publishers, advertisers, and platforms will now have the means to categorise content and ads more precisely, resulting in curated inventory and more relevant, privacy-respecting advertising experiences.

“This initiative solves a fundamental challenge for our industry—ensuring that taxonomies integrate effortlessly across platforms,” said Temese Szalai, CEO and Principal of Subtextive. “By offering these mappings and implementation guidance, we’re addressing inefficiencies and creating real, measurable impact for publishers, advertisers, and platforms alike.”