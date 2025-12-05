IAGES urges consumers to verify jewellers through its latest campaign

The Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES), a self-regulatory body formed by the Indian gold industry, has launched a new consumer-awareness initiative titled #PehlaCheckIAGES. The campaign encourages buyers to verify whether a jeweller is IAGES-accredited before making a gold purchase.

IAGES was established to set uniform standards across refining, bullion trading, manufacturing, assaying, hallmarking, retail and digital gold retail. The organisation aims to build trust, improve compliance and support capacity-building across the sector.

With gold purchases peaking during festivals and major life events, the campaign seeks to influence buying behaviour by directing consumers to check accreditation via the IAGES partner directory, website or toll-free helpline.

Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO of IAGES, said: “#PehlaCheckIAGES gives consumers a choice to make a gold purchase with their eyes closed at an accredited jeweller… BIS Hallmark gives you confidence of metal purity, while IAGES gives you confidence on integrity and ethical practices of the seller.”

An IAGES accreditation signals adherence to verified operational practices and ethical conduct for businesses. For consumers, it is intended to provide greater transparency and confidence in the purchase process.

The initiative positions the accreditation check as a routine step for jewellery buyers under the banner #PehlaCheckIAGES.