IAMAI elects Vineeta Dixit, Spotify’s regional director as the new chairperson of Public Policy Committee

Sandeep Aggarwal and Senthil Kumar from Droom and Ninjacart, have been appointed as co-chairs.
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the appointment of Vineeta Dixit, regional director (APAC), Spotify as the new chairperson of the Public Policy Committee. Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Droom Technology, and Senthil Kumar, public policy and government relations, Ninjacart have been appointed as co-chairs of the committee.
The new leadership replaces Amit Mathur (Reliance Jio), Udai Mehta (Amazon), Urvashi Sahay (Paytm) and Aprameya Radhakrishna (Koo). The new appointments were made following elections for the leadership of the Public Policy Committee.
Upon being elected as chair, Vineeta Dixit, said, "IAMAI is a powerful voice for the digital industry in India and I hope that through our work, the government continues to consider IAMAI a serious partner in making India a trillion-dollar digital economy. I look forward to working with our members to represent our priorities and concerns with the government so we can continue building the future of technology in India collaboratively.”
The Public Policy Committee plays a key role in IAMAI’s engagement with policies and regulations related to the digital economy. It actively participates in formulating and making recommendations to the government on various industry issues, encompassing data governance, safe harbour, equitable access, safe internet practices, and consumer protection.