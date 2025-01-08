IAS introduces AI-powered Total Media Performance solution for advertisers

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global media measurement and optimisation platform, announced the launch of its AI-driven Total Media Performance (TMP) solution. It helps advertisers improve campaign outcomes by integrating IAS’s media quality signals with in-flight optimisation. Using AI models to align media quality with cost and outcomes, TMP helps advertisers optimise ad performance and ensures transparency across the programmatic supply chain.

Advertisment

“The launch of TMP marks a significant evolution for IAS as we expand beyond media efficiency and brand protection to deliver a unified marketing performance solution,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We’re uniquely positioned to help advertisers unlock data to transform media quality insights into actionable, revenue-driving strategies and achieve superior results across the increasingly fragmented digital media ecosystem.”

With Total Media Performance, global advertisers can now:

IAS pre-bid protection improves ROI by focusing on quality media and safeguarding brand equity. Advertisers can align quality protection across DSPs for efficiency.

TMP improves ROI by combining media quality and cost insights with IAS’s quality path optimisation. It provides supply chain transparency to help advertisers identify efficient media for better results.

Dynamic Performance Profiles help advertisers optimise reach and performance by automatically adjusting campaigns mid-flight using privacy-safe contextual targeting.

“With TMP, IAS can now equip advertisers with advanced tools to maximise their media investments, driving both efficiency and exceptional outcomes,” said Srishti Gupta, CPO of IAS. “We are committed to evolving TMP to meet advertisers’ needs, helping them reduce media waste, drive superior performance, and safeguard brand equity in the evolving media landscape.”

IAS’s TMP shows the financial impact of media quality by reallocating spend to higher-quality paths, reducing cost per conversion by 25% and cost per quality impression by 33% for a global tech brand.