IAS launches Quality Attention Optimisation to boost advertisers’ ROI

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global media measurement and optimisation platform, announced the release of its new Quality Attention Optimisation product in beta. In addition, IAS is announcing a new, first-to-market partnership with Lumen Research, the global attention technology company, to offer Social Attention measurement through IAS and provide advertisers the ability to measure attention across both programmatic and social campaigns.

IAS Quality Attention demonstrates the effectiveness of attention for advertisers to drive a lift in business outcomes, with campaigns achieving up to a 130% lift in conversion rates when comparing high attention impressions vs low attention.

With IAS's new Quality Attention Optimisation product, advertisers have a new, simplified, and automated way to optimise their campaigns towards high-attention scoring impressions or away from low-attention scoring impressions, driving up attention scores and performance across digital display and video on the open web.

"Marketers want to understand two things about their ad budgets, 'is it working?' and 'what can I do about it?'", said Srishti Gupta, chief product officer of IAS. "Attention is rightly growing as a way to answer those questions, going beyond isolated metrics like viewability, to truly understand how consumers are engaging and interacting with brands' ads. Our attention measurement is already industry-leading to answer the first question, and Quality Attention Optimisation brings a new, simple way for advertisers to action insights from their measurement scores to boost their results."

Advertisers can enhance their ROI using IAS Quality Attention Optimisation by focusing on key areas. First, it reduces cost and waste by optimising away from low-attention inventory sources, thereby improving performance throughout the marketing funnel. Second, it enhances reach by targeting high-quality placements, ensuring ads are seen with greater attention. Third, it drives awareness in a competitive market by placing ads where they are likely to garner the most attention. Lastly, it boosts consideration by meeting or exceeding KPIs, ensuring ads appear in environments that maximise their effectiveness.

Gupta continues: "Alongside our Quality Attention product, bringing social attention measurement with Lumen to our customers offers a holistic approach to understanding how their campaigns are driving attention with consumers across platforms and screens, in order to maximise their return on ad spend, and we're excited to keep building on our successful partnership with Lumen."

Lumen's attention models measure over 300 billion impressions across multiple social platforms, powered by its predictive eye-tracking technology. Lumen has a large opted-in eye-tracking dataset around the world, covering more than 30 countries, that is continuously updated to provide the most up-to-date models, offering a robust way for advertisers to buy social impressions that they can be confident are actually being seen.

"We're thrilled to partner with IAS to expand both the scope of IAS Quality Attention and the actionability of its insights via pre-bid segments, and to bring our Social Attention measurement reporting to IAS customers," said Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research. "Linking attention to outcomes, then providing tools to allow advertisers to optimize for those outcomes, are major steps on the road to a real 'Attention Economy'."

The IAS Quality Attention Optimisation beta is open to advertisers now, and new Social Attention Measurement with Lumen will be live for IAS customers from January 2025.

In January 2024, IAS announced the general availability of its Quality Attention measurement product – the first to unify media quality and eye tracking with machine learning and provide transparent metrics to help global advertisers increase return on investment, drive brand consideration, and boost conversions. Measurement was expanded to mobile-in app in July 2024, and IAS announced its extension of Quality Attention to Publishers, giving publishers actionable ways to maximise their inventory for attention metrics, in October 2024.